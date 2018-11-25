CaliphCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $554.00 (CALC)

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. CaliphCoin has a market capitalization of $554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaliphCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018104 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00050867 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CaliphCoin

CaliphCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. CaliphCoin’s official website is caliphcoin.eu. CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CaliphCoin Coin Trading

CaliphCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaliphCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaliphCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

