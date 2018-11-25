Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,294 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

PSI stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $58.15.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

