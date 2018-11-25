Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-decreases-holdings-in-ishares-core-msci-europe-etf-ieur.html.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.