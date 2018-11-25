Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (FXZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (BMV:FXZ) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter.

1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

