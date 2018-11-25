Canaccord Genuity Cuts Essential Energy Services (ESN) Price Target to C$0.50

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.05 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

TSE:ESN opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. Essential Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates through two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

