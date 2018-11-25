Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $54.29 Million Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $54,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,068 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Celanese by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,695,000 after purchasing an additional 969,914 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Celanese by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,474,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,621,000 after purchasing an additional 369,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,759,000 after purchasing an additional 867,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $92.68 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

