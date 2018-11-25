Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $65.64 Million Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 90.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $65,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLL. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.17.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $184.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $180.24 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.85. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. L3 Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

