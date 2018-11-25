Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.15.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource stock opened at C$33.59 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resource has a 12-month low of C$33.00 and a 12-month high of C$49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

In related news, insider Betty Yee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.98, for a total transaction of C$65,970.00. Also, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total transaction of C$108,732.00. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $329,695 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

