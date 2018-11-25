Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,284.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $28.00 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

In related news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $315,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

