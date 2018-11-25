Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,733,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 110,939 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,956,000 after buying an additional 348,478 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,846,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 110,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after buying an additional 1,093,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-boosts-stake-in-kimco-realty-corp-kim.html.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 – 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.