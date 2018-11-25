Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $26,654,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 31.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $21,888,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George bought 220,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

