CannaCoin Price Hits $0.0155 (CCN)

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One CannaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. CannaCoin has a market cap of $73,019.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.02886219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.04625154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00767702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.01443725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00118247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.01757722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00480834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CannaCoin

CannaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,702,348 coins. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannaCoin’s official website is www.cannacoin.tech. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannaCoin Coin Trading

CannaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

