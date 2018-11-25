CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Million

Equities analysts expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to post sales of $48.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the highest is $48.22 million. CARBO Ceramics posted sales of $60.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year sales of $209.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.30 million to $209.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.56 million, with estimates ranging from $220.82 million to $236.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.76 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CARBO Ceramics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,672,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRR opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.56. CARBO Ceramics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

