Cardinal Energy (CJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.87

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 857964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

CJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is -60.61%.

In related news, insider David Kelly purchased 14,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,723.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,600 shares of company stock worth $164,425.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

