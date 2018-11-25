Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,750 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,014,000 after purchasing an additional 736,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 645,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRZO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.59.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $178,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $556,695. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

