Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Stake Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 241,570 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 711,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 660,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 349,514 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 320,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 252,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 236,433 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of TAST opened at $11.74 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

