Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.50% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 899.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 914.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 162,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 146,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, Director Paul S. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,374.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.67 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 90.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -158.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/catchmark-timber-trust-inc-ctt-shares-bought-by-crawford-investment-counsel-inc.html.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.