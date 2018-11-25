Centurylink Inc (CTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will post $5.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Centurylink reported sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year sales of $23.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.43 billion to $23.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centurylink.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Centurylink by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 204,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Centurylink by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 17.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTL opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.76. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.