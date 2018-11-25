CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,984 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.62% of CF Industries worth $78,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $183,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $51,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,276.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.52.

CF Industries stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -172.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-holdings-trimmed-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.