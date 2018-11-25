Chart Industries (GTLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.20.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 315.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $12,392,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 166.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.