Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,247 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Chemical Financial worth $39,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHFC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CHFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemical Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Chemical Financial Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

