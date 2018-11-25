China Marine Food Group (CMFO) & Farmer Bros (FARM) Financial Review

China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) and Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Farmer Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Farmer Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Marine Food Group and Farmer Bros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmer Bros $606.54 million 0.68 -$18.28 million $0.13 186.62

China Marine Food Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farmer Bros.

Volatility and Risk

China Marine Food Group has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Bros has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Marine Food Group and Farmer Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A Farmer Bros -4.10% -0.57% -0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Marine Food Group and Farmer Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmer Bros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Farmer Bros has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.90%. Given Farmer Bros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmer Bros is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Summary

China Marine Food Group beats Farmer Bros on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Marine Food Group

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Boyds, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurants, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

