CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $24.25 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.47.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $115.69 and a 52-week high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

