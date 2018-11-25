CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Ford Motor (F)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,631 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,479,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,927,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,425,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $414,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 33,038,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,607,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,176,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,886,000 after acquiring an additional 879,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,258,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $191,053,000 after acquiring an additional 530,876 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

