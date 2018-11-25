CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 243,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 153,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $27.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

