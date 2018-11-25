Cinedigm (CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CIDM stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinedigm will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,283 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Cinedigm worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

