Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

CTAS stock opened at $180.05 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $147.38 and a one year high of $217.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

