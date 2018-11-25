Citigroup (C) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s third-quarter 2018 earnings reflected high revenues, along with loan growth. Moreover, controlled expenses were witnessed. We believe the company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts, strategic investments in core business, lower tax rate and expense management will likely support profitability. Though several issues, including litigation burden and declining fee income, keep us apprehensive, with rising rates, margin pressure seems to be easing.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.51.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535,375 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,607,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,843 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

