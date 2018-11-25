Citigroup (C) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s third-quarter 2018 earnings reflected high revenues, along with loan growth. Moreover, controlled expenses were witnessed. We believe the company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts, strategic investments in core business, lower tax rate and expense management will likely support profitability. Though several issues, including litigation burden and declining fee income, keep us apprehensive, with rising rates, margin pressure seems to be easing.”

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.51.

Shares of C stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 347,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 338,459 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

