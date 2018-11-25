Citigroup Lowers Kohl’s (KSS) Price Target to $71.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 12,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,000,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $2,202,885.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,788 shares of company stock worth $6,104,331. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $11,780,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 975.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $554,000.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.