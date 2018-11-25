City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,106 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 101.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 23.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 8.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 91,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 48.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FRA opened at $12.65 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc

