Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Twitter by 42.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $449,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $118,445,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $67,655,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twitter by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,400,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $296,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 49.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,123,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 518.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. CIBC raised shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $35,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $201,731.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,182,245 shares of company stock valued at $128,034,010 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

