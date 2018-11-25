ClearCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,480.00 (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, ClearCoin has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar. One ClearCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. ClearCoin has a market capitalization of $285,089.00 and $2,480.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00124494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00189709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.08397378 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027204 BTC.

ClearCoin Profile

ClearCoin’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co/blog. The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClearCoin

ClearCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

