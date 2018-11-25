Clearway Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.331 per share on Monday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Shares of CWEN/A opened at $17.89 on Friday.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Clearway Energy Inc Plans Dividend of $0.33 (CWEN/A)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/clearway-energy-inc-plans-dividend-of-0-33-cwen-a.html.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.