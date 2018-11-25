Clorox Co (CLX) Holdings Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,162 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $104,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jon M. Balousek sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $485,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total value of $1,856,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,455 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $162.83 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.79.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

