Coates International (COTE) versus ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (ECIFY) Critical Contrast

Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) and ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Coates International alerts:

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coates International does not pay a dividend. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coates International and ELECTRICITE DE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coates International 0 0 0 0 N/A ELECTRICITE DE/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coates International and ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coates International N/A N/A -246.71% ELECTRICITE DE/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Coates International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coates International and ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coates International $10,000.00 5.67 -$8.38 million N/A N/A ELECTRICITE DE/ADR $78.71 billion 0.57 $3.59 billion $0.24 12.88

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Coates International.

Summary

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR beats Coates International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coates International Company Profile

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution networks; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks. In addition, it is involved in the commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. As of March 10, 2018, the company supplied energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Coates International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coates International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.