Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Columbia Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Columbia Property Trust has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

