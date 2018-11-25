Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of KapStone Paper and Packaging worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 338.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 28.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE KS opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.28. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $893.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

