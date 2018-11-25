Comerica Bank Has $2.63 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,695 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 38.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.85.

LNC opened at $60.97 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comerica Bank Has $2.63 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/comerica-bank-has-2-63-million-stake-in-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.