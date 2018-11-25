Comerica Bank Sells 5,568 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 62,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $4,612,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 115.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $4,326,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 176.9% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 54,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total transaction of $358,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

