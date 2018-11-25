Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $713,000 in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

NYSE DNR opened at $2.19 on Friday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 3.74.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-invests-713000-in-denbury-resources-inc-dnr.html.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.