Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $986,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,532,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,563,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,114,000 after buying an additional 310,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,623,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 128,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,293,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

