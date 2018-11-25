Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 2,700 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 402.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 775.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

IRM stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

