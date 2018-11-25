Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 8,300 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 1,185.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $3,229,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-purchases-8300-shares-of-sl-green-realty-corp-slg.html.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.