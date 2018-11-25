Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Under Armour Inc (UA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 187.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after buying an additional 942,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 22.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,088,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,267,000 after buying an additional 934,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 233.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,362,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after buying an additional 548,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.68 and a beta of -0.59. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

