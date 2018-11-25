Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.51 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 81.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $381,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,211 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $155.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

