Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 696.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Encompass Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

