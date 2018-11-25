CommVault Systems (CVLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVLT. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on CommVault Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded CommVault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.40. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 860 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $59,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,910,000 after acquiring an additional 254,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,091,000 after acquiring an additional 513,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,621,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 654,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

