Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 47.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVN. ValuEngine lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $16.00 price target on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE BVN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.75. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $271.85 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/compania-de-minas-buenaventura-saa-bvn-position-boosted-by-commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys.html.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.