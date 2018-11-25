Comparing Amerityre (AMTY) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Amerityre alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Amerityre does not pay a dividend. Cooper Tire & Rubber pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Amerityre and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerityre 8.15% 22.91% 15.41% Cooper Tire & Rubber 1.25% 8.58% 3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amerityre and Cooper Tire & Rubber, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerityre 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Cooper Tire & Rubber’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Amerityre.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerityre and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerityre $3.62 million 0.27 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber $2.85 billion 0.59 $95.40 million $3.10 10.90

Cooper Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than Amerityre.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Amerityre shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amerityre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amerityre has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Tire & Rubber has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber beats Amerityre on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerityre Company Profile

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies. It serves original equipment manufacturers of lawn and garden products, and outdoor power equipment; regional tire distributors; retail cooperatives; and agricultural tire distributors and retailers of lawn and garden products, bicycle tires, and hand truck tires through independent manufacturer representatives. The company was formerly known as American Tire Corporation and changed its name to Amerityre Corporation in December 1999. Amerityre Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Boulder City, Nevada.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.